April 26 Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAPREIT) said it will buy 3,562 apartment suites in 14 properties across Canada for $455 million.

CAPREIT also said it will sell about 6.9 million of its units at $22.75 per unit to partially fund the purchase.

The trust will assume about $183.7 million in mortgage debt and use about $122.6 million from its acquisition and operating facility.

CAPREIT expects the new properties to add to its cash flow immediately.