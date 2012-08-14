BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Lithonia Lighting recalls to repair ceiling light fixtures due to impact hazard
* Lithonia Lighting recalls to repair about 5,600 ceiling light fixtures due to impact hazard
(Corrects rating to sector perform after broker issues official correction)
Aug 14 Capstone Infrastructure Corp : * National Bank Financial raises Capstone Infrastructure Corp price target to C$4.50 from C$4; rating sector perform
* In an upcoming filing with Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, co will request addition of 250 megawatts of wind power capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: