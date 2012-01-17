Jan 17 Capstone Mining Corp said
fourth-quarter production rose 5 percent, helped by higher
output from its Cozamin mine in Mexico, but said production at
its Minto mine in Yukon was below its expectations.
Combined production from the Cozamin and Minto mines was
19.8 million pounds of copper in concentrates for the fourth
quarter, compared with 18.9 million pounds of copper in
concentrates, a year ago.
Cozamin and Minto are the Vancouver-based company's only two
producing mines.
For 2011, Capstone produced 78.3 million pounds of copper in
concentrates, below its forecast of 80 million pounds of copper
in concentrates.
At Cozamin, fourth-quarter copper production of 11.9 million
pounds was a new record with average mill output of 3,310 tonnes
per day, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.05 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)