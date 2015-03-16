US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
March 16 Capita Asset Services, a unit of British outsourcing group Capita Plc, said it appointed Mary Bruen and Joe O'Donnell to strengthen its alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) capabilities.
Bruen joins the firm as a functional director after working with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
O'Donnell joins as head of investment risk for Capita Financial Managers (Ireland) Ltd. Prior to joining Capita, he worked as a director of Prescient Fund Management Ltd. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares open at $21.00 in debut, above IPO price of $20.50 per share Further company coverage: