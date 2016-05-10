(Adds detail)
LONDON May 10 British outsourcing group Capita
said on Tuesday it was increasingly confident it would
grow organic revenue by at least 4 percent this year after a
"solid start", underpinned by 458 million pounds ($660 million)
of contracts wins.
The company, which provides IT-based services to government
and companies like Debenhams and Volkswagen, said it was making
steady progress in securing new contracts, although some
decisions were taking a little longer than expected to come
through.
Shares in Capita fell in February after the group said the
value of work available to bid for this year - worth some 4.7
billion pounds - was lower than in 2015.
The stock has struggled to recover, and it fell to a more
than two-year low of 982 pence on Friday.
The company said ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting
on Tuesday that a combination of steady contract wins and
extensions, growth across its divisions and a pipeline of
potential small to medium acquisitions meant it was on track to
meet market expectations for the year.
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)