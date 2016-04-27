Cast and Crew members of the film pose for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of, 'Captain America: Civil War', in London, Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays 'Sam Wilson', poses for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of 'Captain America: Civil War', in London, Britain April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Actor Paul Rudd, who plays 'Ant-Man', poses for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of, 'Captain America: Civil War', in London, Britain April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Actress Emily VanCamp, who plays 'Kate', poses for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of, 'Captain America: Civil War', in London, Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays 'Clint Barton', poses for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of 'Captain America: Civil War', in London, Britain April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Actors (L-R) Emily VanCamp, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner, pose for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of, 'Captain America: Civil War', in London, Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Actors Chris Evans (L), who plays 'Captain America' and Robert Downey Jr, who plays 'Iron Man', pose for photographers at a media event ahead of the release of 'Captain America: Civil War', in London, Britain April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LOS ANGELES It is not easy being a superhero.

Just ask the cast of "Captain America: Civil War," out in U.S. theaters on May 6, and they will regale tales of uncomfortable itches, injuries and heat exhaustion. But there are also perks to being a Marvel Avenger.

NO PAIN, NO GAIN

Anthony Mackie was only allowed to perform small stunts as flying hero Falcon, but that did not save him from pain.

"They put me up on a platform, on a pad on the ground, and they go 'Come on Anthony, jump face first into the pad,'" Mackie bemoaned in an interview with Reuters TV.

"They kept laughing at me all day until I was concussed."

As the Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen only had to mimic conjuring magic with her hands. But casting spells could still be dangerous business, as Jeremy Renner revealed.

"She got an injury in her shoulder," said Renner, who plays Hawkeye. "Everyone else is doing dives and rolls and all this stuff and she's doing this (hand movement) and goes 'Oh my god, my shoulder.'"

PURPLE PAINT, SKINTIGHT SUITS

Paul Bettany spent hours being painted purple to become super humanoid Vision.

"There's one place on my body that I can scratch and that's my nose so anything else is impossible. Plus, my hands are purple so I get everything purple," he said.

As the new Avenger Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman had to wear a skintight black leather bodysuit.

"Even if you're not outside in (90-degree Fahrenheit) weather in Atlanta in the humidity, you're still losing weight if you have it on in the air conditioning. It's that hot," he said.

LUNCH DATES WITH IRON MAN

Mackie and Sebastian Stan said one perk made up for all the long hours and suit challenges: lunches with Marvel's Iron Man himself, as played by Robert Downey Jr.

"You want to be the girl who the quarterback invites to prom, that's the goal everyday, and usually you just wait to see who gets in there," Mackie said.

The Falcon actor said lunch with Downey usually consisted of healthy, clean food. Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier, said sometimes he just hung around on set, "waiting to be invited."

"I did make it there one time and it's just one of things where you go, you're like 'wow, I'm healthier walking out of here now than I walked in,'" he said.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)