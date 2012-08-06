Aug 6 New York state's top financial regulator
is investigating whether life insurance companies are concealing
details about their financial health by shifting liabilities to
affiliated firms, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The New York Department of Financial Services has sent
letters to 80 insurers, including market leader MetLife Inc
, seeking details about their financial arrangements with
related firms known as captive insurers, the newspaper said,
citing people familiar with the investigation.
Captive insurers, many of which are incorporated offshore or
in other states, are established to insure risks taken on by
their parent but sometimes also insure the group's customers.
The department, which has given the insurers a Wednesday
deadline to provide the information, is concerned that some
companies may be shifting significant liabilities to these
entities, which may have laxer funding requirements than New
York-regulated companies, the newspaper said.
The letters were sent in mid-July, the Journal said.
Officials from the department and MetLife could not
immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular
U.S. business hours.
Metlife said in statement to the Journal that its captive
insurer arrangements met regulatory requirements.
The investigation is part of a broader state effort to
unmask any attempts to camouflage insurance industry solvency
standards, the newspaper said.