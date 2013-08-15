EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 15 Captrust Financial Advisors said Thursday it has expanded in Connecticut with the acquisition of the institutional investment advisory firm Cambridge Financial Services.
Greenwich-based Cambridge, which joined Captrust at the end of July, specializes in institutional retirement plans, foundations, endowments, asset management for insurance companies and cash management programs.
Ernest Liebre, who founded Cambridge in 1983, has joined Captrust as senior vice president and financial adviser, establishing a new branch for the company in Greenwich.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Captrust is an investment research and fee-based advisory firm specializing in retirement plan and investment advisory services. It advises on $106 billion in client assets.
Captrust currently has 58 advisers in 19 branches across the U.S., four of which opened in the last year.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.