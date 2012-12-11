WRAPUP 3-World pledges to save "Mother Earth" despite Trump's snub to climate pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
LONDON Dec 11 CAP-XX Ltd : * Michael WQuinn will retire from the CAP XX Ltd-board on the 31st December
2012. * Pat Elliott, a director of the company will replace Michael as chairman,
effective from 1st January 2013
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.01 ZLOTY/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)