* Shares to be priced at top of indicative range
* CAR Inc IPO comes after rally in Hong Kong stocks
* Shares to start trading on Sept. 19
(Adds outlook for China rental car industry, cornerstone
investors)
HONG KONG, Sept 12 China's largest car rental
company CAR Inc is set to raise $467 million in a Hong
Kong IPO, pricing at the top of expectations as retail investors
flocked to the deal, sources with direct knowledge of the
offering said.
The IPO is the biggest in Hong Kong since pork producer WH
Group Ltd raised $2.4 billion in late July. It comes
as the Hang Seng index rose to its highest level in more
than six years last week, boosted by upbeat China economic data
and planned stock trading links with Shanghai.
Bullish long-term prospects for China's car rental market
have helped draw in investors. It is forecast to surge to 65
billion yuan ($10.6 billion) by 2018, nearly double 2013 levels,
according to estimates from industry consultancy Roland Berger
cited in the prospectus.
Formerly known as China Auto Rental Inc, the company is
backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Hertz
Global Holdings Inc.
It is set to price its 426 million new share offering at
HK$8.50 per share, the sources said. That compares with an
indicative range of HK$7.50 to HK$8.50. The sources declined to
be identified as details of the pricing have yet to be
officially announced.
The shares will debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on
Sept. 19.
While CAR Inc's IPO has gone smoothly, Stephen Yang, an
analyst at Sun Hung Kai Financial said that key negatives such
as the company's need to replace its rental fleet every three
years made him cautious on the stock.
"Cash flows and investment returns depend on CAR's ability
to resell vehicles at reasonable values after three years of
operations. We assume some of these cars are sold to franchisees
but the resale market is immature and lacks national
distribution," he wrote in a note to clients.
At the top of the range, shares in CAR Inc would trade at a
price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3 times forecast 2015 earnings,
compared to 14.6 times for Hertz and 16.8 times for Avis Budget
Group Inc, according to Sun Hung Kai Financial
estimates.
The company received commitments worth $130 million from
five cornerstone investors, including $30 million each from U.S.
fund manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Hillhouse
Capital Management and hedge fund Falcon Edge. Davis Selected
Advisers and China Chengtong agreed to invest $20 million each.
Hertz also agreed to buy $30 million worth of CAR Inc shares
to reduce the dilution to its shareholding from the issuance of
new shares in the IPO.
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint
sponsors of the deal and will earn $1 million each for that
role, according to the IPO prospectus.
The two banks will also act as joint global coordinators
with China International Capital Corp (CICC) and China
Renaissance Securities. The group stands to jointly earn $14
million in underwriting commissions from the deal, equivalent to
a 3 percent fee.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)