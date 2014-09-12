* Shares to be priced at top of indicative range

* CAR Inc IPO comes after rally in Hong Kong stocks

* Shares to start trading on Sept. 19 (Adds outlook for China rental car industry, cornerstone investors)

HONG KONG, Sept 12 China's largest car rental company CAR Inc is set to raise $467 million in a Hong Kong IPO, pricing at the top of expectations as retail investors flocked to the deal, sources with direct knowledge of the offering said.

The IPO is the biggest in Hong Kong since pork producer WH Group Ltd raised $2.4 billion in late July. It comes as the Hang Seng index rose to its highest level in more than six years last week, boosted by upbeat China economic data and planned stock trading links with Shanghai.

Bullish long-term prospects for China's car rental market have helped draw in investors. It is forecast to surge to 65 billion yuan ($10.6 billion) by 2018, nearly double 2013 levels, according to estimates from industry consultancy Roland Berger cited in the prospectus.

Formerly known as China Auto Rental Inc, the company is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

It is set to price its 426 million new share offering at HK$8.50 per share, the sources said. That compares with an indicative range of HK$7.50 to HK$8.50. The sources declined to be identified as details of the pricing have yet to be officially announced.

The shares will debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sept. 19.

While CAR Inc's IPO has gone smoothly, Stephen Yang, an analyst at Sun Hung Kai Financial said that key negatives such as the company's need to replace its rental fleet every three years made him cautious on the stock.

"Cash flows and investment returns depend on CAR's ability to resell vehicles at reasonable values after three years of operations. We assume some of these cars are sold to franchisees but the resale market is immature and lacks national distribution," he wrote in a note to clients.

At the top of the range, shares in CAR Inc would trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3 times forecast 2015 earnings, compared to 14.6 times for Hertz and 16.8 times for Avis Budget Group Inc, according to Sun Hung Kai Financial estimates.

The company received commitments worth $130 million from five cornerstone investors, including $30 million each from U.S. fund manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Hillhouse Capital Management and hedge fund Falcon Edge. Davis Selected Advisers and China Chengtong agreed to invest $20 million each.

Hertz also agreed to buy $30 million worth of CAR Inc shares to reduce the dilution to its shareholding from the issuance of new shares in the IPO.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint sponsors of the deal and will earn $1 million each for that role, according to the IPO prospectus.

The two banks will also act as joint global coordinators with China International Capital Corp (CICC) and China Renaissance Securities. The group stands to jointly earn $14 million in underwriting commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 3 percent fee. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)