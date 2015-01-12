LONDON Jan 12 British motor insurance prices
rose by 2 percent in the fourth quarter, providing respite for
car insurance providers, though they fell by 7.9 percent in
2014, consultancy Towers Watson said on Monday.
Companies which provide car insurance, such as RSA,
Admiral and Direct Line, have been finding the
market increasingly competitive.
New comprehensive premiums also fell 12.5 percent and 12.7
percent in 2013 and 2012 respectively, according to the
Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index compiled in association
with Towers Watson.
Prices for young drivers have fallen the fastest, Towers
Watson said, as insurers are increasingly using telematics
technology, black boxes in cars which reward good driving, to
differentiate between policyholders.
But the second successive quarter of price rises was "likely
to fuel further speculation that we have passed the bottom of
the insurance price cycle", said Steve Sanders, finance director
at Confused.com, in a statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Louise Heavens)