BANGUI Aug 25 Central African Republic's last
armed rebel group signed a peace deal with the government on
Saturday that was designed to end years of violence in the
country.
"We picked up guns to fight the bad governance, corruption,
nepotism and exclusion that characterised this regime, and we
think that our message has been heard," Abdoulaye Issene
Ramadan, leader of the CPJP rebel group, said in the capital
Bangui. "Today we bury the hatchet."
Central African Republic has been plagued by years of
misrule since independence from France in 1960 and President
Francois Bozize, who came to power in a 2003 coup, had faced
low-level insurgencies from 2005 to last year.
The four other main rebel groups signed peace deals with the
government in 2008.
CPJP fighters, concentrated in the country's northwest,
clashed with government troops until the middle of last year
when a temporary ceasefire was agreed.
Central African Republic is rich in minerals but is among
the world's least developed and most isolated countries.
Investment in its mineral wealth has been hindered by the
decades of instability.
Bozize won a new term last year in an election that was
dismissed as fraudulent by the opposition.
