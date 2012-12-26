PARIS Dec 26 France has deployed soldiers
stationed in the Central African Republic to secure its embassy
in the capital Bangui, after protesters threw stones at the
embassy and some managed to enter the compound, the defence
ministry said on Wednesday.
President Francois Hollande ordered the ministry to take all
measures to ensure the security of the embassy and French
nationals in the country, his office said in a separate
statement.
"These measures were quickly implemented and will be
extended as long as necessary," Hollande's office added.
France has 250 soldiers in the country, based at Bangui's
airport, for an existing peacekeeping mission, the defence
ministry said.
Hundreds of people protested outside the embassy earlier on
Wednesday in anger at a rebel advance through the north of the
country and a government minister called for French soldiers
stationed there to intervene to stop the rebels.
A Reuters at the scene said some protesters had accused
France of backing the rebels while others had demanded French
forces in the country help the army fight off the rebel push.
The French defence ministry said its soldiers were able to
secure the embassy compound and restore order after arriving to
reinforce French gendarmes already protecting the embassy.
French military officers act as advisors to the CAR's army
and Paris in the past has helped prop up or oust governments.
However, France, which has had a formal defence pact with the
country since 1960, is increasingly reluctant to directly
intervene in conflicts in its former colonies.