* French troops deployed to protect embassy
* Regional leaders scramble for peace talks
* Protests erupt as rebels near capital
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Dec 27 The president of the Central
African Republic appealed on Thursday for France and the United
States to help push back rebels threatening his government and
the capital, but Paris said its troops were only ready to
protect French nationals.
The exchanges came as regional African leaders tried to
broker a ceasefire deal and as rebels said they had temporarily
halted their advance on Bangui, the capital, to allow talks to
take place.
Insurgents on motorbikes and in pickup trucks have driven to
within 75 km (45 miles) of Bangui after weeks of fighting,
threatening to end President Francois Bozize's nearly
10-year-stint in charge of the turbulent, resource-rich country.
French nuclear energy group Areva mines the
Bakouma uranium deposit in the CAR's south - France's biggest
commercial interest in its former colony.
The rebel advance has highlighted the instability of a
country that has remained poor since independence from Paris in
1960 despite rich deposits of uranium, gold and diamonds.
Average income is barely over $2 a day.
Bozize on Thursday appealed for French and U.S. military
support to stop the SELEKA rebel coalition, which has promised
to overthrow him unless he implements a previous peace deal in
full.
He told a crowd of anti-rebel protesters in the riverside
capital that he had asked Paris and Washington to help move the
rebels away from the capital to clear the way for peace talks
which regional leaders say could be held soon in Libreville,
Gabon.
"We are asking our cousins the French and the United States,
which are major powers, to help us push back the rebels to their
initial positions in a way that will permit talks in Libreville
to resolve this crisis," Bozize said.
France has 250 soldiers in its landlocked former colony as
part of a peacekeeping mission and Paris in the past has ousted
or propped up governments - including by using air strikes to
defend Bozize against rebels in 2006.
But French President Francois Hollande poured cold water on
the latest request for help.
"If we have a presence, it's not to protect a regime, it's
to protect our nationals and our interests and in no way to
intervene in the internal business of a country, in this case
the Central African Republic," Hollande said on the sidelines of
a visit to a wholesale food market outside Paris.
"Those days are over," he said.
Some 1,200 French nationals live in the CAR, mostly in the
capital, according to the French Foreign Ministry, where they
typically work for mining firms or aid groups.
CEASEFIRE TALKS
Officials from around central Africa are due to meet in
Bangui later on Thursday to open initial talks with the
government and rebels.
A rebel spokesman said fighters had temporarily halted their
advance to allow dialogue.
"We will not enter Bangui," Colonel Djouma Narkoyo, the
rebel spokesman, told Reuters by telephone.
Previous rebel promises to stop advancing have been broken,
and a diplomatic source said rebels had taken up positions
around Bangui on Thursday, effectively surrounding it.
The atmosphere remained tense in Bangui the day after
anti-rebel protests broke out, and residents were stocking up on
food and water.
Government soldiers deployed at strategic sites and French
troops reinforced security at the French embassy after
protesters threw rocks at the building on Wednesday.
In Paris, the French Foreign Ministry said protecting
foreigners and embassies was the responsibility of the CAR
authorities.
"This message will once again be stressed to the CAR's
charge d'affaires in Paris, who has been summoned this
afternoon," a ministry spokesman said.
He also said France condemned the rebels for pursuing
hostilities and urged all sides to commit to talks.
Bozize came to power in a 2003 rebellion that overthrew
President Ange-Felix Patasse.
However, France is increasingly reluctant to directly
intervene in conflicts in its former colonies. Since coming to
power in May, Hollande has promised to end its shadowy relations
with former colonies and put ties on a healthier footing.
A military source and an aid worker said the rebels had got
as far as Damara, 75 km (47 miles) from Bangui, by late
afternoon on Wednesday, having skirted Sibut, where some 150
Chadian soldiers had earlier been deployed to try and block a
push south by a rebel coalition.
With a government that holds little sway outside the
capital, some parts of the country have long endured the
consequences of conflicts in troubled neighbours Chad, Sudan and
the Democratic Republic of Congo spilling over.
The Central African Republic is one of a number of nations
in the region where U.S. Special Forces are helping local forces
try to track down the Lords Resistance Army, a rebel group
responsible for killing thousands of civilians across four
African nations.