PARIS Dec 26 France has deployed soldiers
already in the Central African Republic to secure its embassy in
the capital Bangui, after protesters threw stones at the embassy
and some managed to enter the compound, the defence ministry
said on Wednesday.
President Francois Hollande ordered the ministry to take all
measures to ensure the security of the embassy and French
nationals in the country, his office said in a separate
statement.
France has 250 soldiers in the country, based at Bangui's
airport, for an existing peacekeeping mission, the defence
ministry said.