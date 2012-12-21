* Set deadline of a week
* Not specified what action would take
N'DJAMENA, Dec 21 Regional African heads of
state demanded on Friday that rebels in the Central African
Republic, who have seized several town in the past week, pull
back their forces to original positions and accept peace talks
with the government.
The rebels of the Seleka alliance, complaining that
President Francois Bozize had failed to honour the terms of a
2007 peace deal, launched a lightning attack which has brought
them to about 300 km (186 miles) from the capital Bangui.
The heads of state including Ali Bongo of Gabon, Denis
Sassou N'guesso of Congo Republic, Idriss Deby of Chad and
representatives from Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, gave the
rebels a week to pull back to their original positions.
"The heads of state and delegations agreed to exclude any
military option as a solution to the crisis in the Central
African Republic. They called for an immediate cessation of
hostilities," a statement after the meeting said.
The statement from leaders of the Central African regional
bloc, did not say what would happen if the rebels failed to
withdraw.
It said negotiations between the rebels and the government
will be held as soon as possible in Libreville, Gabon, on an
unspecified date to revisit the terms of the previous peace
accords.
"If there is a resurgence of violence in the Central African
Republic, it is because the previous agreements did not work
well," Chadian President Deby said after the meeting.
"This is why the opposition, the rebels and the government
must go back figure out what did not work and find a way to make
it work," Deby, who hosted the emergency regional summit, added.
The rebels, who decided on Thursday to halt their advance on
the capital ahead of the N'Djamena meeting, were not immediately
available to comment.
The Seleka alliance had said it was open to peace talks but
would remain in the territory it has secured during a two-week
advance, rejecting an appeal from the United Nations Security
Council to withdraw from captured towns.
Several thousand people protested in the streets of Bangui
on Friday afternoon over the rebel advance.
Since independence in 1960 from France, the Central African
Republic has endured decades of instability caused by a mix of
rebellions, banditry, ethnic tensions and the spill-over of
conflicts in neighbouring Chad, Sudan and Democratic Republic of
Congo.
As a result, major investment in its timber, gold, uranium
and diamond deposits have been discouraged. Some of the diamond
deposits are now in rebel-held territory.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako in N'Djamena and Paul-Marin
Ngoupana in Bangui; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Michael
Roddy)