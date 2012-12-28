* Overloaded cars, boats leaving embattled city
* Regional leaders seeking peace talks
* Rebels say won't attack Bangui for now
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Dec 28 Residents of Central African
Republic's riverside capital Bangui fled in overloaded cars and
boats on Friday and others stockpiled food and water as rebels
forces paused at the city gates for ceasefire talks.
An insurgency has swept across much of the poverty-stricken
but resource-rich former French colony since Dec. 10, posing the
biggest threat yet to President Francois Bozize's nearly 10
years in power and threatening a humanitarian crisis.
The government on Thursday urged Western powers France and
the United States to help push back the rebel forces, though
Paris said it would not use soldiers to defend Bozize's
government and Washington evacuated its embassy.
"Our last chance, our only chance, is dialogue with the
rebels," said Jerome Lega, a bus driver, as he weaved through
traffic in the centre of town.
Scores of wooden boats piled high with baggage and people
crossed the Oubangui River toward Democratic Republic of Congo
on the other side, while the main road south away from rebel
lines was choked with overladen vehicles.
Those remaining said they were hoarding food and water and
praying international mediation efforts would convince the
insurgents not to enter the city shooting.
"We are hoping that Bangui will not be attacked," said
Eugenie Bosso, a woman running a market stall.
Envoys from across central Africa arrived in Bangui on
Thursday to lay the groundwork for peace talks with the rebels,
and regional foreign ministers were due to meet in Gabon later
on Friday to discuss the crisis.
A spokesman for the SELEKA rebel coalition - which said it
will oust Bozize unless he honours a previous rebel peace
agreement that provided payments to former fighters - said on
Thursday that it would halt its advance short of Bangui to allow
for the mediation efforts.
A diplomatic source said the rebels had reinforced positions
around the city, effectively surrounding it.
The rebel advance has highlighted the instability of a
country that has remained poor since independence from France in
1960 despite rich deposits of uranium, gold and diamonds.
Average income is barely $2 a day.
French nuclear energy group Areva mines the
Bakouma uranium deposit in the CAR's south - France's biggest
commercial interest in its former colony.
The U.N. Security Council on Thursday said it condemned the
rebel advance. Regional and western powers have been pushing for
a negotiated solution.
Neighbouring Chad has sent troops to help bolster CAR's weak
army though it is unclear whether they would be enough to halt a
renewed rebel assault on the capital.
The SELEKA coalition brings together three former rebel
groups that had largely been contained in CAR's northwest by
government forces in recent years, but with foreign backing.
Paris in 2006 defended Bozize's government from a rebel
advance using airstrikes. President Francois Hollande on
Thursday poured cold water on the latest request for help.
"Those days are over," he said.
Government soldiers were deployed at strategic sites and
French troops reinforced security at the French Embassy after
protesters threw rocks at the building on Wednesday.
With a government that holds little sway outside the capital,
some parts of the country have long endured the consequences of
conflicts in troubled neighbours Chad, Sudan and the Democratic
Republic of Congo spilling over.
The Central African Republic is one of a number of nations in
the region where U.S. Special Forces are helping local forces
try to track down the Lords Resistance Army, a rebel group
responsible for killing thousands of civilians across four
African nations.