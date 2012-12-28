* Overloaded cars, boats leaving embattled city
* Regional leaders seeking peace talks
* Rebels say will not attack Bangui for now
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Dec 28 Residents of Central African
Republic's riverside capital Bangui fled in overloaded cars and
boats on Friday or stockpiled food and water as rebel forces
paused at the city gates for ceasefire talks.
An insurgency has swept across much of the poverty-stricken
but resource-rich former French colony since Dec. 10, posing the
biggest threat yet to President Francois Bozize's nearly 10
years in power and threatening a humanitarian crisis.
The government on Thursday urged Western powers France and
the United States to help push back the rebels, though Paris
said it would not use soldiers to defend Bozize's government and
Washington evacuated its embassy.
The Central African Republic is one of a number of nations
in the region where U.S. Special Forces are helping local forces
try to track down the Lords Resistance Army, a rebel group
responsible for killing thousands of civilians across four
African nations.
"Our last chance, our only chance, is dialogue with the
rebels," bus driver Jerome Lega said as he weaved through
traffic in the centre of Bangui.
Scores of wooden boats piled high with baggage and people
crossed the Oubangui River toward Democratic Republic of Congo
on the other side, while the main road south away from rebel
lines was choked with overloaded vehicles.
Those remaining said they were stockpiling food and water
and praying international mediation efforts would convince the
insurgents not to enter the city shooting.
"We are hoping that Bangui will not be attacked," said
Eugenie Bosso, a woman running a market stall.
In a sign of rising tensions, the government announced a ban
on motorcycle taxis in Bangui after nightfall, amid suspicions
rebels were using them to infiltrate the city unnoticed.
GROUNDWORK FOR PEACE TALKS
Envoys from across central Africa arrived in Bangui on
Thursday to lay the groundwork for peace talks with the rebels,
and regional foreign ministers were due to meet in Gabon later
on Friday to discuss the crisis.
African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security Ramtane
Lamamra said regional leaders were seeking to convince the
rebels to send a delegation to Gabon's capital Libreville to
hash out a peace deal and end the crisis.
"If that is not successful, of course other options will be
considered," he told reporters in the Ethiopian capital Addis
Ababa, adding central African states could provide additional
troops to reinforce CAR's army against the rebels.
A spokesman for the SELEKA rebel coalition - which said it
will oust Bozize unless he honours a previous rebel peace
agreement that provided payments and jobs to former fighters -
said on Thursday it would halt its advance short of Bangui to
allow for the mediation efforts.
A military source and an aid worker said the rebels had
advanced to within 75 km (45 miles) of Bangui by late Wednesday,
and a diplomatic source said they had since moved closer to the
capital, effectively surrounding it.
The rebel advance has highlighted the instability of a
country that has remained poor since independence from France in
1960 despite rich deposits of uranium, gold and diamonds.
Average income is barely $2 a day.
French nuclear energy group Areva mines the
Bakouma uranium deposit in the CAR's south - France's biggest
commercial interest in its former colony.
The U.N. Security Council on Thursday condemned the rebel
advance. Regional and Western powers have been pushing for a
negotiated solution.
Neighbouring Chad has sent troops to bolster CAR's weak army
though it is unclear whether they would be enough to halt a
renewed rebel assault on the capital.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was
working to provide displaced people with water, sanitary
facilities, and other necessities, and called on rebel and
government forces to spare civilians. It said it had withdrawn
eight staff for security reasons, but that 14 foreign staff
remained in the country.
The SELEKA coalition brings together three former rebel
groups that had largely been contained in CAR's northwest by
government forces in recent years, but with foreign backing.
Paris in 2006 defended Bozize's government from a rebel
advance using air strikes. President Francois Hollande on
Thursday poured cold water on the latest request for help.
"Those days are over," he said.
Government soldiers were deployed at strategic sites and
French troops reinforced security at the French Embassy after
protesters threw rocks at the building on Wednesday.
With a government that holds little sway outside the
capital, some parts of the country have long endured the
consequences of conflicts spilling over from troubled neighbours
Chad, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.