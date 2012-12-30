* President Bozize says can form unity government
* Rebel fighters within 75 km of capital
* Regional leaders organising peace talks in Gabon
By Ange Aboa and Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Dec 30 Central African Republic's
embattled President Francois Bozize said on Sunday he was ready
to share power with the leaders of a rebellion that has swept
aside government defences to within striking distance of the
capital.
The three-week old onslaught by the rebel alliance Seleka
has highlighted the instability of the landlocked former French
colony, which remains one of the least developed nations on the
planet despite its rich deposits of uranium, gold and diamonds.
"I am ready to form a government of national unity with
Seleka to run the country together, because I am a democrat,"
Bozize told a news conference following a meeting with African
Union Chairman Thomas Yayi Boni in the capital Bangui.
He added that he was ready to attend peace talks that are
being organised by regional leaders in Libreville, Gabon,
"without condition and without delay".
It was unclear if the offer would defuse a crisis that has
posed the biggest threat to Bozize's nearly 10 years in charge
of the country, nestled in the midst of a turbulent region known
for wars and haunted by armed groups.
A spokesman for the rebels said the group would consider
Bozize's offer, but added its aim was not to join the existing
government.
"I take note of his proposals. We need to meet to study
them," Seleka spokesman Eric Massi told France 24 television. He
said the rebels also wanted to see what guarantees would be made
to them.
"Know that Seleka's aim today is not to enter into a
government but to allow the people of Central African Republic
to be able to drive the country towards development and
self-fulfillment," he said.
Seleka, an alliance of three armed groups, accuses Bozize of
failing to honour a 2007 deal under which members who laid down
their guns were meant to be paid. It claims to have a force of
more than 3,000 men and to have positions within 75 kilometers
(45 miles) of Bangui.
The last time rebels reached Bangui was in 2003 during the
insurgency that swept Bozize to power.
FEARING THE WORST
Residents in the ramshackle riverside capital have either
fled or stockpiled food and water in their homes in preparation
for a rebel attack.
The streets of the city were largely deserted on Sunday save
for military patrols and a trickle of churchgoers. Youths
carrying machetes had set up makeshift barricades along main
roads during a driving ban imposed overnight.
"There is a great deal of fear here now, and people are
hiding their belongings and seeking safety," said Genael
Dongonbo, a student at Bangui University from the northern town
of Bambari. "I'd also like to leave, but I have no money and the
rebels have already seized my town."
With a government that holds little sway outside the
capital, some parts of the country have long endured the
consequences of conflicts spilling over from troubled neighbours
Chad, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Central African Republic is one of a number of countries in
the region where U.S. Special Forces are helping local forces
try to track down the Lord's Resistance Army, a rebel group
which has killed thousands of civilians across four nations.
Regional neighbours agreed on Friday to send more troops to
shore up CAR's army after a string of defeats this month, and
after French President Francois Hollande rejected a plea for
Western military help made by Bozize last week.
The Economic Community of Central African States
(ECCAS)already has more than 500 peacekeepers in CAR. Officials
did not say how many more would be added or when they would
arrive.
About 1,200 French nationals live in CAR, mostly working for
mining firms and aid groups in the capital. The French defence
ministry sources said Paris had in recent days boosted its force
in CAR to nearly 600 from an existing 250-strong deployment
safeguarding French citizens.
French nuclear energy group Areva mines the
Bakouma uranium deposit in CAR's south - France's biggest
commercial interest in its former colony.
The United States said on Thursday it had closed its embassy
in Bangui and evacuated its staff.