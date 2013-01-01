* President says will step aside in 2016
* Rebels balk at peace proposals
* Regional leaders sending more troops
By Paul-Marin Ngoupana
BANGUI, Jan 1 Central African Republic President
Francois Bozize on Tuesday urged rebels threatening to enter the
capital to lay down their arms and allow him to complete his
term.
Fighters encamped within 75 km (45 miles) of the capital
Bangui accuse Bozize of reneging on a 2007 deal meant to provide
money and jobs for former rebels, and insurgent leaders are now
split over whether to accept an offer of new talks.
The rebellion poses the biggest threat yet to Bozize's
nearly 10 years in charge of the former French colony - one of
the world's poorest nations despite its rich deposits of
uranium, gold and diamonds.
"I repeat that I will not be a candidate in the 2016
election, so let me finish my mandate, I only have three years
left," Bozize said in a New Year's Day address broadcast on
state radio in the country's Sango language.
Bozize also admonished his national army for a string of
defeats during the Seleka rebels' three-week assault, and
thanked troops from neighbouring Chad for reinforcing.
"The army has not played its role. Without the Chadian army
we would no longer be here to express ourselves," he said.
Bozize came to power in a 2003 rebellion and has depended on
foreign military aid, including from former colonial ruler
France, to ward off a succession of rebel assaults.
France said it will not defend Bozize's government this
time, and has instead urged Bozize, the rebels, and the
country's opposition to seek a negotiated solution.
That appeared to take a hit on Monday when rebel spokesman
Eric Massi said the group had "nothing to negotiate" and accused
Bozize of executing dissidents in recent days.
Another official for the rebels said on Monday Seleka
leaders were divided over whether to accept peace talks, with
some factions ready to lay down their weapons.
Regional leaders have agreed to send 360 extra troops to
shore up CAR's army this week - adding to a more than 500-strong
regional force made up mostly of Chadian troops.
Chad President Idriss Deby, who is also head of the Economic
Community of Central African States, warned rebels on Monday not
to advance beyond Damara, a government-held town 75 km north of
Bangui and the last buffer before the capital.
The rebels meanwhile have called on CAR and regional forces
backing them to switch sides and turn on Bozize.
The rebels' rapid onslaught highlights instability in a
country at the heart of one of Africa's most turbulent and
underdeveloped regions.
Central African Republic is one of a number of countries
where U.S. Special Forces are helping local soldiers track down
the Lord's Resistance Army, a rebel group which has killed
thousands of civilians across four nations.
Some 1,200 French citizens live in CAR, and France has a
600-strong force in the country which it says it is using to
protect its nationals and not to defend Bozize's government.
(Additional reporting by Ange Aboa in Bangui and Richard
Valdmanis in Dakar; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by
Louise Ireland)