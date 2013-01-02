BANGUI Jan 2 Rebels in Central African Republic
said they had halted their advance on the capital on Wednesday
and would start peace talks, averting a clash with
regionally-backed troops in the mineral-rich nation.
The announcement gave only a limited reprieve for President
Francois Bozize as the insurgents told Reuters they might insist
on his removal in the negotiations in Gabon's capital
Libreville.
Seleka rebels, who accuse the president of reneging on an
earlier peace deal, had advanced to within striking distance of
the capital Bangui after a three-week onslaught.
"I have asked our forces not to move their positions
starting today because we want to enter talks in Libreville for
a political solution," Seleka spokesman Eric Massi told Reuters
by telephone from Paris.
"I am in discussion with our partners to come up with
proposals to end the crisis, but one solution could be a
political transition that excludes Bozize," he added.