BANGUI Dec 30 Central African Republic
President Francois Bozize said on Sunday he was ready to form a
coalition government with the Seleka rebel alliance and would
not stand for re-election in 2016.
He told a news conference following a meeting with African
Union Chairman Thomas Yayi Boni in the capital Bangui that he
was ready for peace talks in Gabon, without conditions.
A three-week-old Seleka rebellion has advanced to within 75
km (45 miles) of Bangui, posing the most serious threat yet to
Bozize's nearly 10 years in charge of the turbulent and
resource-rich former French colony.