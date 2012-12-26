BANGUI Dec 26 Hundreds of people protested
outside the French Embassy in Central African Republic on
Wednesday, throwing stones at the bulding and tearing down the
French flag in anger at a rebel advance in the north of the
country.
Some protestors accused France of backing the rebels while
others demanded French forces in the country help the army fight
off the rebel push, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
A smaller group of protestors, mainly youths linked to the
ruling party, gathered outside the U.S. Embassy while cars
carrying white passengers were stoned, the reporter said.
Rebels have in recent weeks taken a string of towns in the
country's north, highlighting the fragility of the land-locked
nation which has known little but instability since independence
from France in 1960.
On Tuesday the rebels, known as the Seleka alliance, took
the central town of Kaga Bandoro despite the presence there of
troops from neighbouring nations meant to shore up the weak
national army.
President Francois Bozize came to power in 2003 after a
brief war and has repeatedly relied on foreign interventions to
fend off rebellions and the spill-over from conflict in
neighbouring Chad and Sudan.
(Reporting by Paul-Marin Ngoupana; Writing by David Lewis)