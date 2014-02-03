PARIS Feb 3 French car sales rose 0.5 percent in January, the country's main industry association said on Monday, with domestic automakers Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen both posting gains as the market continues to recover from a mid-2013 low.

Registrations rose to 125,477 cars last month from 124,798 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA said in a statement.

The association maintained its forecast for a stable to slightly higher French car sales market this year. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)