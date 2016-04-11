April 11 Oilfield services provider Carbo
Ceramics Inc said its executives would take a 10-30
percent cut in their monthly cash compensation as the company
looks to slash costs.
The company, which makes ceramic balls used to keep the
cracks in fractured shale rock open, said on Monday the cut
would be through voluntary participation by executives in
furloughs, unpaid time off and leaves.
Carbo Ceramics, however, said it had not amended the
employment contracts of its chief executive and other
executives.
A Reuters analysis of filings through mid-March showed that
a number of companies had changed their payout plans for
executives amid the collapse in oil prices.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)