* Q4 EPS $1.43 vs est EPS $1.70
* Q4 rev $158.1 mln vs est $179.2 mln
* Shares down 20 pct
* Sees logistical issues in going from gas to liquids shales
By Durba Ghosh
Jan 26 Carbo Ceramics Inc on
Thursday joined RPC Inc in warning that lower capital
spending on natural gas projects could upset the business plans
of companies that provide drilling and related services to oil
and gas producers.
Carbo shares lost a fifth of their value on Thursday -- the
biggest intraday percentage drop in five years. They were
trading at $105.50 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
U.S. natural gas prices have fallen to levels not
seen in almost a decade, forcing exploration and production
companies such as Chesapeake, Conoco and
Occidental to cut drilling operations.
Exploration and production companies are instead spending
more on oil and natural gas liquids such as ethane, propane and
butane, which command higher price than dry gas.
"The growth of activity in liquids-rich plays contributed to
logistical issues in the industry. These logistical issues
burdened our distribution network," Carbo Chief Executive
Gary Kolstad said in a statement.
Carbo, the largest manufacturer of proppants used to hold
wells open after hydraulic fracturing, saw a 70 percent fall in
its Haynesville shale volumes in the fourth quarter.
"Now the question is: how much can increased activity at oil
plays offset the impact," Iberia Capital Partners analyst Trey
Stolz said.
"Volumes will get better at the close of 2012."
Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Doug Garber, however, said the
challenge will be to transport to liquids-rich shales like
Bakken in the Rocky Mountain region, "considering its
infrastructure".
On Wednesday, oilfield services and equipment provider RPC
Inc said it was monitoring the natural gas-focused
basins for signs of slowing customer activity and the impact on
pricing for its services.
Carbo, whose customers include Schlumberger Ltd and
Halliburton Co, posted a quarterly profit that missed
analysts' expectations for the first time in eight quarters.
Its earnings of $1.43 per share compared with $1.70 that
Wall Street analysts were expecting.
The Houston-based company's revenue, which rose 32 percent
to $158.1 million, also fell short of expectations of $179.24
million.