* CEO says talk of liquidation is premature

* Two creditors consider pursuing its winding-up

By Jacqueline Cowhig and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Feb 17 Creditors are moving to recover hefty debts from Swiss-registered and Russian-owned steel and coal trader Carbofer, threatening a once-major spot market player with liquidation, although the company itself says such talk is premature.

Carbofer grew rapidly from its start up 2004 to generate revenues of $4 billion in 2008 during the coal boom that year, becoming one of the most active firms in the spot market, trading thermal coal and steel raw materials, particularly in the Indian market.

But a mixture of tight credit conditions and unsuccessful deals has shrunk the company over the past two years from a few hundred employees to a skeleton staff of around 10, including four traders.

Piero Piccolo, the chief executive officer of Carbofer General Trading (CGT), when asked by Reuters if liquidation was imminent said: "Liquidation talk is premature, we're still looking around (for an investor)... the decision has not been taken yet."

Earlier this week creditors said they were looking to recoup debts of nearly $30 million, a figure close to the December capital of the Lugano-based firm, which is majority-owned by Russian entrepreneur Alexander Katunin, a former co-owner of Russian steelmaker Evraz.

COURT CASE

Two of Carbofer's creditors said they have had no communication with the company for months and were now frustrated enough to consider pursuing its winding-up as a last effort to be repaid.

"We have court orders from Singapore against Carbofer for over $20 million," said S.S . Bhatia, Executive Director of Bhatia International, Carbofer's single biggest creditor.

"We will have to pursue their liquidation, to see what assets they have to try our level best to recover our money," he added.

Norwegian shipping firm Western Bulk is bringing a UK High Court action next week to claim $6 million after Carbofer's shipping subsidiary, Carbofer Maritime Trading, broke a long-term charter contract, two senior Western Bulk executives said.

"A week ago we got the ship back from Carbofer's Copenhagen subsidiary but Lugano (CGT) didn't pay what they had guaranteed," a source at the company said. "They have defaulted on the contract and we are pursuing them," he added.

Copenhagen-based Carbofer Maritime Trading manager Morten Jacobsen declined to comment on the situation.

Piccolo said due to weaker market conditions some shipping counterparties defaulted on contracts with Carbofer and this put the firm's shipping division in a difficult situation.

He also said Carbofer was trying to find amicable agreements with creditors such as Bhatia.

Small traders active in the steel, steel raw materials and coal markets, are vulnerable at present, having been squeezed much harder than bigger players by the credit crunch and extreme volatility in commodity prices, coal and shipping industry sources said.

Carbofer General Trading had capital of $30 million in December 2011, according to documents filed with the Ticino register of commerce, seen by Reuters.

The firm had hoped to receive a capital injection through a substantial stake sale to an Indian investor but the deal fell through at the beginning of this year.

Carbofer cut six jobs on its steel trading desk last December as a cost-saving measure to deal with a worsening business environment.

It then ceded its whole steel trading team, including the company's commercial director Darko Bozinovski, to Starglobe, another Russian-owned steel trading company based in Lugano. .

With downsized trading, former shipping counterparties refusing to provide vessels, soaring bunker fuel costs and a challenging steel raw materials market, Carbofer might struggle to generate cash, shipping and coal creditors said.

"It's very easy during boom times for traders to do maximum volume on high risk business but with a small margin which leaves little room for manoeuvre if anything goes wrong, if markets move dramatically, they can easily find they have overeached themselves" said a source at one of the biggest ship brokers. (Editing by Keiron Henderson and James Jukwey)