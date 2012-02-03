* Carbofer in talks with other counterparties
* Carbofer been cutting costs due to weaker market
By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Feb 3 Steel and coal trading house
Carbofer is looking for new investors after an Indian iron ore
magnate, who was in advanced talks to buy a substantial stake in
the company, pulled out of negotiations, a Carbofer official
said on Friday.
Switzerland's Carbofer was hoping to sell a large share in
the company to Hong Kong based iron ore trading firm Psons,
whose executive chairman is Indian businessman Pradeep Agarwal,
in an bid to raise capital.
"There has been a gradual estrangement between the parties
and in January it became apparent that the Indian investor had
pulled out," Carbofer's Chief Executive Officer Piero Piccolo
told Reuters on a phone interview.
He said he did not know the reasons behind the investor's
decision.
"At the moment we are focusing on reviewing our strategy and
we are talking with other counterparties."
Psons officials were not immediately available to comment.
Carbofer's majority shareholder, Alexander Katunin, a
Russian entrepreneur and former co-owner of Russian steelmaker
Evraz, aims to sell its Carbofer shares to focus on
other businesses, according to a source with knowledge of the
situation.
The sale would provide Carbofer with needed additional
capital, the source added.
Lugano-based Carbofer cut six jobs on its steel trading desk
last December as a cost-saving measure to deal with a worsening
business environment.
It then ceded its whole steel trading team, including the
company's commercial director Darko Bozinovski, to Starglobe,
another Russian-owned steel trading company based in Lugano.
Carbofer trading activity in now limited and it employs
about 10 to 15 people in trading and administration.
It is not trading iron ore and its coal operations are
modest, according to sources close to the company.
In the first quarter this year arbitrators awarded Bhatia
International, one of India's two biggest coal traders, a sum to
be paid by Carbofer due to a dispute over the quality of South
African coal delivered to Bhatia.
Piccolo said late last year that an amicable agreement had
been reached and that provision for the amount of the award has
been made in Carbofer's balance sheet.
He declined to comment on the amount awarded to Bathia,
however sources familiar with the matter said it was more than
$10 million.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)