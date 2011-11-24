* Carbofer hopes to close transaction by year-end
By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Nov 24 Steel and coal trading
house Carbofer is close to finalizing the sale of a substantial
stake to Indian iron ore trader Psons, in a bid to raise capital
and expand steel raw materials trading, the company CEO told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We can confirm that Carbofer board of directors and
shareholders has decided more than 6 months ago to explore the
possibility of a capital increase," Carbofer CEO, Piero Piccolo,
told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday.
"We prefer a capital increase with strategic partners,
traders or entities in raw materials and steel today," he added.
"We have been discussing with Psons and doing something but
the transaction is not closed, we are talking, we are actively
engaged... We would like to see it closed by the end of the
year."
Honk Kong-based trading house Psons is controlled by the
Indian Agarwal family and focuses on iron ore trading, mainly in
Asia.
It has done business with Lugano-based Carbofer in the past
and has lately put money into the Swiss company's trading
operations, sources said.
Psons was not immediately available for comments.