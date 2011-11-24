* Carbofer hopes to close transaction by year-end
* Psons is owned by Indian Agarwal family
By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Nov 24 Steel and coal trading
house Carbofer is close to finalizing the sale of a substantial
stake to Indian iron ore trader Psons, in a bid to raise capital
and expand steel raw materials trading, the company CEO told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We can confirm that Carbofer board of directors and
shareholders has decided more than 6 months ago to explore the
possibility of a capital increase," Carbofer CEO, Piero Piccolo,
told Reuters on Thursday.
"We prefer a capital increase with strategic partners,
traders or entities in raw materials and steel today," he added.
"We have been discussing with Psons and doing something but
the transaction is not closed, we are talking, we are actively
engaged... We would like to see it closed by the end of the
year."
Honk Kong-based trading house Psons is controlled by the
Indian Agarwal family and focuses on iron ore trading, mainly in
Asia.
It has done business with Lugano-based Carbofer in the past
and has lately put money into the Swiss company's trading
operations, sources said.
Psons was not immediately available for comments.
CAPITAL INCREASE
Buying a large share in trading company Carbofer would help
the Indian player to expand its business in Europe and South
America and in the steel market.
The stake sale on the other hand, would provide Carbofer
with additional capital which has been progressively drying up
due to the economic cycle and to some company developments, a
source close to the matter said.
"In this business environment Carbofer, like other
companies, has a mission to increase share capital to
(strengthen) the business," Piccolo said.
"There are a number of options on the table, every
eventuality is possible. We would not be doing this unless there
was a substantial increase to capitalization," he added when
asked whether Psons would have a majority or controlling stake
in Carbofer should the transaction be completed.
Carbofer's current share capitalisation is about $40-$50
million.
Russian entrepreneur Alexander Katunin, the majority
stakeholder of the Swiss trading house and a former co-owner of
Russian steelmaker Evraz, would be intentioned to sell
its Carbofer shares to focus on other businesses, according to
a source with knowledge of the situation.
"I don't exclude Mr Katunin selling shares but at the moment
it looks like a capital increase," Piccolo said.
Since the negotiations with the Indian businessman started,
trading operations have been slow at the Lugano-based company
In the first quarter this year Bhatia International, one of
India's two biggest coal traders, was awarded by arbitrators a
sum to be paid by Carbofer due to a dispute over the quality of
South African coal delivered to Bhatia.
India's Adani Group and Bhatia International together
dominate the trade in Indian coal imports, accounting between
them for over 70 percent of the country's imports.
Carbofer's CEO would not be drawn on the details of the
dispute with Bhatia except to say that an amicable agreement was
reached and that provision for the amount of the award has been
made in Carbofer's balance sheet.
He declined to comment on the amount awarded to Bathia,
however sources familiar with the matter said it was in excess
of $10 million.
Carbofer expects that an alliance with Agarwal and a cash
injection would enable it to expand its business across the
spectrum of commodities in which it trades, including thermal
coal into the Indian market.
