* Carbofer hopes to close transaction by year-end

* Psons is owned by Indian Agarwal family

By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Nov 24 Steel and coal trading house Carbofer is close to finalizing the sale of a substantial stake to Indian iron ore trader Psons, in a bid to raise capital and expand steel raw materials trading, the company CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Carbofer board of directors and shareholders has decided more than 6 months ago to explore the possibility of a capital increase," Carbofer CEO, Piero Piccolo, told Reuters on Thursday.

"We prefer a capital increase with strategic partners, traders or entities in raw materials and steel today," he added.

"We have been discussing with Psons and doing something but the transaction is not closed, we are talking, we are actively engaged... We would like to see it closed by the end of the year."

Honk Kong-based trading house Psons is controlled by the Indian Agarwal family and focuses on iron ore trading, mainly in Asia.

It has done business with Lugano-based Carbofer in the past and has lately put money into the Swiss company's trading operations, sources said.

Psons was not immediately available for comments.

CAPITAL INCREASE

Buying a large share in trading company Carbofer would help the Indian player to expand its business in Europe and South America and in the steel market.

The stake sale on the other hand, would provide Carbofer with additional capital which has been progressively drying up due to the economic cycle and to some company developments, a source close to the matter said.

"In this business environment Carbofer, like other companies, has a mission to increase share capital to (strengthen) the business," Piccolo said.

"There are a number of options on the table, every eventuality is possible. We would not be doing this unless there was a substantial increase to capitalization," he added when asked whether Psons would have a majority or controlling stake in Carbofer should the transaction be completed.

Carbofer's current share capitalisation is about $40-$50 million.

Russian entrepreneur Alexander Katunin, the majority stakeholder of the Swiss trading house and a former co-owner of Russian steelmaker Evraz, would be intentioned to sell its Carbofer shares to focus on other businesses, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

"I don't exclude Mr Katunin selling shares but at the moment it looks like a capital increase," Piccolo said.

Since the negotiations with the Indian businessman started, trading operations have been slow at the Lugano-based company

In the first quarter this year Bhatia International, one of India's two biggest coal traders, was awarded by arbitrators a sum to be paid by Carbofer due to a dispute over the quality of South African coal delivered to Bhatia.

India's Adani Group and Bhatia International together dominate the trade in Indian coal imports, accounting between them for over 70 percent of the country's imports.

Carbofer's CEO would not be drawn on the details of the dispute with Bhatia except to say that an amicable agreement was reached and that provision for the amount of the award has been made in Carbofer's balance sheet.

He declined to comment on the amount awarded to Bathia, however sources familiar with the matter said it was in excess of $10 million.

Carbofer expects that an alliance with Agarwal and a cash injection would enable it to expand its business across the spectrum of commodities in which it trades, including thermal coal into the Indian market. (Editing by William Hardy)