* Bozinovski leaves Carbofer, appointed MD at Starglobe
* Stake sale taking longer than expected
* Starglobe aims to expand in steel trade
By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Jan 16 The steel trading team at
Carbofer has left the company this month to join metals trading
firm Starglobe as Carbofer exits steel trading to focus on steel
raw materials at the request of a potential investor, sources
close to the company said on Monday.
All steel traders and commercial director Darko Bozinovski
left Carbofer to move to Starglobe. Both trading houses are
based in Lugano, Switzerland.
The move was agreed between the two Swiss companies, because
a potential Indian investor in Carbofer is not interested in
steel trading, while Starglobe wants to expand in this sector,
sources said.
"Darko, the steel traders and some administrative staff
moved to Starglobe last week in consideration of the fact that
the Indian investor didn't want to expand in steel," a source
close to the Swiss company said.
The Agarwal family, who owns Indian iron ore trading house
Psons, entered talks with Carbofer last year over the
acquisition of a substantial stake.
The investor "stated that he is interested in steel raw
materials rather than steel", the source said.
Officials at Carbofer could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Darko Bozinovski was appointed managing director at
Starglobe this month.
Last December, Carbofer fired six employees on its steel
trading desk as a cost-saving measure in a worsening business
environment.
Carbofer, which initially focused mainly on steel trading,
in recent months shifted its attention to iron ore and coal, and
about 70 percent of the company's turnover was coming from steel
raw materials, the source said.
Since the negotiations with the Indian investor started, the
firm's trading operations have been slow overall, other sources
with knowledge of the company said.
Carbofer Chief Executive Piero Piccolo said last November
the company was close to selling a substantial stake to the
Agarwal family and that he hoped the transaction could close by
the end of 2011.
The sale has not gone through yet, however. Sources close to
the deal say Carbofer's majority shareholder, Russian
entrepreneur Alexander Katunin, is still in talks with the
Indian investors.
