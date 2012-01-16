* Bozinovski leaves Carbofer, appointed MD at Starglobe

* Stake sale taking longer than expected

* Starglobe aims to expand in steel trade

By Silvia Antonioli and Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Jan 16 The steel trading team at Carbofer has left the company this month to join metals trading firm Starglobe as Carbofer exits steel trading to focus on steel raw materials at the request of a potential investor, sources close to the company said on Monday.

All steel traders and commercial director Darko Bozinovski left Carbofer to move to Starglobe. Both trading houses are based in Lugano, Switzerland.

The move was agreed between the two Swiss companies, because a potential Indian investor in Carbofer is not interested in steel trading, while Starglobe wants to expand in this sector, sources said.

"Darko, the steel traders and some administrative staff moved to Starglobe last week in consideration of the fact that the Indian investor didn't want to expand in steel," a source close to the Swiss company said.

The Agarwal family, who owns Indian iron ore trading house Psons, entered talks with Carbofer last year over the acquisition of a substantial stake.

The investor "stated that he is interested in steel raw materials rather than steel", the source said.

Officials at Carbofer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Darko Bozinovski was appointed managing director at Starglobe this month.

Last December, Carbofer fired six employees on its steel trading desk as a cost-saving measure in a worsening business environment.

Carbofer, which initially focused mainly on steel trading, in recent months shifted its attention to iron ore and coal, and about 70 percent of the company's turnover was coming from steel raw materials, the source said.

Since the negotiations with the Indian investor started, the firm's trading operations have been slow overall, other sources with knowledge of the company said.

Carbofer Chief Executive Piero Piccolo said last November the company was close to selling a substantial stake to the Agarwal family and that he hoped the transaction could close by the end of 2011.

The sale has not gone through yet, however. Sources close to the deal say Carbofer's majority shareholder, Russian entrepreneur Alexander Katunin, is still in talks with the Indian investors. (editing by Jane Baird)