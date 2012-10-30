LONDON Oct 30 Germany auctioned 300,000 spot European Union carbon permits on German exchange EEX on Tuesday at 8.12 euros ($10.48) a tonne each, traders said.

The sale raised over 2.4 million euros for the German government.

EEX will hold an auction of spot EU aviation allowances for the German government on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Allan and Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)