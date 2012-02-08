* British Airways calls for compensation fund
* EC says in "serious talks" about "comparable measures"
By Jeff Coelho
LONDON, Feb 8 British Airways, Qantas
and other airlines are calling on governments to find a
swift resolution to a political dispute over the European
Union's carbon scheme, because the deadlock may create
competitive distortions.
Since the start of 2012, EU law obliges all airlines using
EU airports to be included in the EU Emissions Trading System
(ETS), the 27-nation bloc's main policy to fight global warming
as it caps emissions on over 11,000 power and industrial plants.
But the scheme, which now puts the cost of carbon on an
airline's balance sheet potentially pumping up fares, has drawn
ire from major foreign emitters such China and the United
States.
China this week banned its airlines from taking part in the
scheme and threatened retaliatory action against the EU if it
continues to calculate the carbon cost over the whole flight,
not just within Europe.
A group of 26 countries including Russia, India, China and
the United States plan to meet in Moscow on Feb. 21 to discuss a
plan of action.
But airlines and trade groups warned the row will create a
competitive imbalance, with some airlines paying millions of
dollars for their annual carbon costs and others not.
"The major losers will be the EU and EU carriers," Simon
McNamara, deputy director general of the European Regions
Airline Association (ERA), told an industry conference near
London's Heathrow airport.
Aviation is the second biggest sector after power generation
to be integrated into scheme, which started in 2005 and covers
around half of the EU's CO2 emissions.
Initially airlines will be handed carbon permits to cover
around 85 percent of their emissions, while the rest will be
sold via government auctions.
An official with British Airways recommended that a
compensation fund be established from revenue generated by
government auctions of carbon permits.
"At least let's create some reserve fund to compensate those
carriers which are adversely affected," said Jonathan Counsell,
head of environment at BA, part of IAG group.
Until a political solution is found, airlines could be faced
with an EU law saying they have to comply with the carbon scheme
and a national law preventing them from taking part.
"A political solution is essential and it has to come within
the next 12 months in order to avoid a real crisis," said Andrew
Waite, a partner at law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner, referring
to when airlines must surrender carbon permits for this year.
Andrew Sellick, group manager environment and carbon at
Qantas Airways, said his airline was struggling with the
administration of complying with the EU scheme as well as
preparing for possible inclusion in emerging carbon markets in
Australia and New Zealand.
GLOBAL PUSH
McNamara urged the EU to consider suspending its scheme
until a global solution to tackle aviation emissions can be
agreed under the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) over the next year or two.
But Philip Good of the EU Commission's climate action unit
shot down any chance for any suspension in the cap-and-trade
scheme until an international agreement is reached.
"The ETS is law," he said. "There is clear instruction in
the legislation that with a global deal we will review
legislation. We are perfectly willing to come up with a revised
directive if there is a global law."
As an alternative, British Airway's Counsell suggested that
any ICAO members signing up to a binding international pact
should be exempt from inbound flights to the EU.
Good did not say whether an exemption will be granted to
airlines located in countries that pledge to sign an ICAO
roadmap. He said the Commission was "in serious talks" with
several countries about "comparable measures" which could lead
to exemption.
EU law allows for equivalent measures to be taken into
account, which could include a domestic cap-and-trade scheme, a
carbon tax or other policy to tackle aviation emissions.
"It is not our intention to have differential agreements in
different places on equivalent measures," said Good.
Europe's highest court ruled last December that the EU plan
was within international law.
The EU has said the inclusion of the aviation sector was
necessary after more than a decade of inaction at the ICAO,
which has yet to find a global solution to tackling airline
emissions.
"The EU is committed to a global approach on emissions, we
have never left the (negotiating) table and look forward to some
serious political discussion (at ICAO) over the next 12 months,"
Good said.