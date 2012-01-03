* Broker sees "gradual" participation of airlines in 2012
* Legal challenges may persist, despite EU court ruling
By Jeff Coelho and Ben Garside
LONDON, Jan 3 Airlines are taking a
guarded approach to carbon trade since joining the European
Union carbon scheme on Jan. 1, as ongoing legal challenges and
economic concerns hinder their activity, brokers and analysts
said on Tuesday.
From the start of the year all airlines using EU airports
are included in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), the
27-nation bloc's main policy tool to help combat global warming
by capping emissions on some 11,000 power and industrial plants.
Germany's biggest airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG
said on Monday it would pass on to its customers an expected 130
million euros ($169 million) of costs for carbon permits it
needs this year under the EU ETS.
"I don't see a massive inflow into the carbon market from
the aviation sector," said Andy Ager, head of carbon at broker
Jeffries Bache in London.
While some European carriers are starting to become active
in the carbon market, the non-EU carriers are taking a more
guarded approach, he said. "You will see a gradual entrance into
the market from the aviation sector."
Airlines at first will be given in total free allowances for
85 percent of the sector's emission cap calculated from
2004-2006 data, but many will need to buy extra permits on the
open market due to an increase in air travel in recent years.
Some airlines have already been buying carbon permits in the
EU ETS, testing the waters of the market and taking advantage of
carbon prices that have recently crashed to record lows.
Around five to 10 airlines in total have begun to trade
carbon permits, according to one carbon trader at a bank.
Benchmark front-year carbon prices, called EU allowances
were trading near record lows on Tuesday at below 7
euros a tonne. Prices have halved since the start of 2010
because of an over-supply of permits in the market and fears of
an EU economic slowdown.
Despite the price slump, many carriers are unlikely to rush
into the carbon market due to their concerns about the euro
zone's debt crisis and the prospects of ongoing legal challenges
from the United States and other non-EU countries to the
aviation sector's inclusion in the ETS, a broker said.
LEGAL OBSTACLES MAY PERSIST
The United States, China, India and others have attacked the
EU ETS on the grounds that it infringes their sovereignty and
that the EU should not act alone. Some have warned of
counter-measures, firing talk of the world's first carbon trade
war.
The EU says its carbon market, which already applies to
other industries, is the fairest way to cope with aviation's
contribution to global warming and cuts through years of
inconclusive efforts to come up with a worldwide alternative.
Last month, Europe's highest court gave its full backing to
the EU law, saying it did not breach national sovereignty and it
covered emissions related to flights under the jurisdiction of
the EU.
U.S. airlines have said that reluctantly they will comply
with the EU law, although they are considering their legal
options. The U.S. Congress is considering measures that would
forbid U.S. carriers from taking part.
Emmanuel Fages, head of European energy and carbon research
at Societe Generale, said the court ruling was likely to spur
some airlines to become more active in the carbon market. "Some
will still take some time," he said.
"Most non-EU airlines waited until the EU court decision,"
one trader said, adding he expected foreign carriers to be less
active in the market because they had fewer affected flights
than EU airlines.
Airlines are only due to receive their first free permits
from the European Commission by the end of February. From 2013
to 2020, airlines are expected to buy about 700 million permits,
according to Point Carbon Thomson Reuters.
Still, the carbon market has been overwhelmed by an
over-supply and concerns that slowing EU growth this year would
mean less demand for carbon permits from the 11,000 power
utilities and industrial plants already taking part in the
scheme. <ID:nL6E7NN1W7>
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels; editing by
James Jukwey)