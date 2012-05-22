* Cash balance at 16.4 mln euros at April 30

* CER portfolio valued at 49.1 mln euros

LONDON May 22 Camco International reported on Tuesday a 2011 loss of 29.2 million euros ($37 million), compared with a profit of 10.1 million euros in 2010, as the value of the company's carbon portfolio got hit by record low carbon prices.

Camco, a developer of low-carbon and clean technology projects in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa said its results were adversely affected by a sharp drop in carbon prices due to flagging demand for carbon credits and a glut of supply.

The carbon credits, called certified emission reductions, lost around two thirds of their value last year, as a record number of credits were issued in the face of an economic slump in the European Union, the biggest market for those credits.

"For the short term, the price shock has put pressure on our business to adjust to a new environment," chief executive Scott McGregor said in a statement.

"In the medium to long term we continue to believe that as action is taken by regulators and governments, market inefficiencies will be corrected," he said, referring to EU officials reviewing ways to tackle the oversupply of carbon units in the world's biggest carbon market.

Camco shares were down 2.7 percent at 4.31 pence per share on London's Alternative Investment Market at 0900 GMT.

Since year end, the company has restructured its carbon business, enabling it to extract value from carbon contracts despite the low price environment, it said.

Camco no longer has a fixed average buy price, and instead earns a percentage of market price for credits the company delivers, purchases or resells.

Camco's cash balance stood at 16.4 million euros at the end of April this year, compared with 12.4 million euros on Dec. 30, 2010.

Front-year CERs on Tuesday were trading around 30 cents above a record low of 3.27 euros a tonne hit on April 4.

Camco said it will continue with its core businesses of carbon finance and developing clean technology projects.

In North America its second biogas plant project, valued around $50 million, is underway. A Camco partnership in Tanzania was recently awarded a $4.7 million contract to bring solar power to off-grid communities in rural Tanzania.