WASHINGTON Oct 10 At least 130 projects that
capture and store carbon emissions at coal power and industrial
plants must come online by 2020 if the world is to stay on
course to keeping the rise in global temperatures below a
threshold deemed dangerous by scientists, a new report released
Wednesday said.
In its 2012 report on the global state of carbon capture and
storage (CCS) deployment, the Global CCS Institute warned that
reaching the 130-project goal from 16 in the works will be
unlikely amid current investment levels and regulatory
uncertainty.
The institute projected that only 51 of the 59 projects
identified in its annual survey may be operational by then and
some are unlikely to proceed.
"Since CCS is the only technology available for the
decarbonization of industrial sectors such as iron, steel and
cement manufacture, the risk of not being able to limit
temperature rises to just 2°C becomes even greater," the report
said, referring to the threshold.
The failure of many major governments to enact legislation
to cap carbon emissions and make it more expensive for
facilities to pollute undermines private sector investment in
the expensive technology.
In the United States, where the two presidential candidates
have touted the support for the coal industry, there has been
little mention of investing in CCS because the boom in shale gas
production from the fracking process has drastically lowered
natural gas prices, driving greenhouse gas emissions to 20-year
lows.
SLOW GROWTH
In the past year, the number of large-scale CCS projects
globally has increased by just one to 75, according to the
survey.
Eight projects were cancelled since 2011, but nine new
projects were identified, of which most will use the captured
carbon to inject underground and recover oil or gas.
The United States leads the number of projects with 24
active and planned, followed by Europe with 21 and China with
11.
Projects to use carbon capture to recover oil dominates the
projects in development in the United States and Canada.
CCS activity in China saw the biggest growth last year, with
five of the nine new projects identified since 2011 located in
the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitting country.
The report also shows some progress in early-stage CCS
development in developing countries, where greenhouse gas
emissions are expected to rise as they become more populated and
industrialized.
Nineteen developing countries are engaged in CCS-related
activities but in order to achieve global emission reduction
targets deemed necessary by the International Energy Agency
(IEA), 70 percent of CCS deployment will need to occur in
non-OECD countries by 2050.
POLICY SUPPORT NEEDED
The report cited policy developments in the UK, the United
Nations and China that have occurred since 2011 that will help
deploy CCS on a wider scale.
In the UK, the government launched a comprehensive policy to
push CCS beyond demonstration scale toward commercial scale
through reform of the electricity market.
The United Nation's climate change body this summer allowed
CCS to qualify as a carbon offset project under its Clean
Development Mechanism, enabling developing countries to earn
carbon credits for deploying the technology.
In China, CCS was included in China's 5-year plan that
outlines policy priorities.
But the institute warned that these developments are not
sufficient to play a role in reducing carbon emissions and
preventing major temperature increases.
"Funding for CCS demonstration projects, while still
considerable, is increasingly vulnerable and the level of
funding support still available will service fewer projects than
initially anticipated," the report said.
The institute warned that governments will need more than
just carbon pricing legislation to stimulate CCS investment and
should be disadvantaged to low-carbon technologies, such as
renewables, which receive more subsidies and incentives.
"In order to achieve emission reductions in the most
efficient and effective way, governments should ensure that CCS
is not disadvantaged," the report said.