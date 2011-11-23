LONDON Nov 23 Benchmark U.N.-backed carbon prices slid 6.4 percent to a fresh record low on Wednesday, taking a cue from falling prices in European Union carbon permits and energy commodities amid worries of a slowdown in economic growth.

By 1301 GMT, the front-year Certified Emissions Reduction (CERs) contract traded at a record 5.99 euros, down 6.4 percent from the previous day's settlement.

The CERS, which are derived from U.N.-backed carbon emission reduction projects in developing countries, are down more than 50 percent since the start of June.

Analysts and traders have attributed the bearish trend to a record issuance of credits this year, coupled with worries about slowing economic growth due to the euro zone's debt crisis. (Reporting By Jeff Coelho; Editing by Anthony Barker)