(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, April 18 Including imported goods in
national carbon targets would usefully cast more light on the
murky world of emissions accounting, which has until now
flattered rich countries and helped emerging economies avoid
targets.
To date carbon targets have focused exclusively on
territorial emissions within a country's borders, from factories
and power plants, car tail pipes and homes, and only in
developed countries.
An alternative, consumption-based approach would focus on
where goods are consumed rather than produced, and therefore add
imports to and subtract exports from these territorial
emissions.
Three issues highlight why that alternative approach
deserves more attention.
First, manufacturing of goods has gradually shifted (chasing
lower labour costs) to emerging economies from developed
countries, meaning a much greater portion of CO2 emissions are
now separated from where goods are actually consumed.
In 2008 traded emissions were 80 percent higher than in
1990, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) last year.
Second, the only existing international agreement, the Kyoto
Protocol, exclusively targets the emissions of industrialised
countries, meaning a greater proportion of recorded emissions
are now entirely missed.
Third, any effort to widen that agreement to emerging
economies has all but stalled.
Until now, the approach has been to ignore the whole issue.
Switching to a consumption-based view would have made
industrialised countries targets under Kyoto, from 2008-2012,
all but impossible to meet, the PNAS article showed.
The study found that a manufacturing shift to China and
other emerging economies accounted for the vast part of
"emissions cuts" claimed by industrialised countries from
1990-2008 (at about five times their cut in territorial
emissions) - in other words, the present reporting arrangement
outrageously flatters them.
Meanwhile, emerging economies have so far eluded any
international oversight of their emissions, although that is due
to change.
They are also wary of the risk that industrialised countries
may one day add a carbon border tariff on imports - to balance
the effect of more rigorous environmental laws - another reason
to avoid reporting the rise in their manufacturing emissions.
AIRCRAFT EMISSIONS
A UK parliamentary panel on Wednesday found that when
measured by consumption Britain's emissions had actually risen
just as sharply (by 20 percent) since 1990 as they had appeared
to fall according to a purely territorial measure, citing
academic data.
Traded CO2 has largely added to the territorial emissions
inventory of countries such as China and India, and subtracted
from western Europe, the United States and Japan.
The European Union has now taken the first step in
regulating emissions beyond its borders, forcing airlines to pay
for the emissions from full flights into and departing from the
bloc, prompting a backlash from China and the United States.
Diplomatically, in this case the EU has gone much further
than measuring the CO2 of imports, by charging for them as well.
The EU move was a response to a lack of global action.
The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has
achieved nothing in curbing global aviation CO2, a job it was
given 15 years ago.
That inaction mirrors the snail's pace of wider U.N.-backed
talks to agree a global climate deal: countries recently agreed
to implement a deal by 2020, after missing previous deadlines.
BORDER TARIFF
A consumption-based measure could be applied across all
sectors, not just aviation, perhaps in a ratcheted way, to
address a vacuum in international action and increase
transparency.
The first step would be simply to measure CO2 emissions from
imports, and report these nationally, to bring a new focus.
Including full consumption emissions in national carbon
emissions targets would formalise that focus.
A more drastic step would be to add a border tariff (called
a carbon border adjustment, or CBA) on the emissions of imports
from countries which do not have a carbon price, as the EU has
done with airlines. No other country regulates aviation
emissions.
One aim of such CBAs would be to protect domestic industry,
to stop companies fleeing to jurisdictions with softer
environmental laws.
A wider use of CBAs may also turn out to be essential to
clinch broader, multilateral climate action, by threatening
tariffs against countries which do not sign up.
That could be useful if countries miss their next deadline
in 2020, as seems entirely plausible.
"A new climate framework could arise indirectly from the
threat of unilateral trade policies," say researchers in a
forthcoming paper to be published in the journal, Oxford Review
of Economic Policy, in an article titled "Trade, climate change
and the political game theory of border carbon adjustments."
(Editing by James Jukwey)