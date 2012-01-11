LONDON Jan 11 The European Investment Bank (EIB) has raised 97.8 million euros ($124.07 million) from its sale of 12 million European Union carbon permits in December, fetching an average price of 8.15 euros a tonne, the bank said on Wednesday.

Its sales of EU Allowances for December 2013 delivery were carried out on a forward basis via the over-the-counter (OTC) market, the EIB said in its first monthly report on carbon sales volume.

The EIB has the mandate to sell 200 million EUAs by October and revenue from the sales will be used to spur various renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects across the 27-nation bloc.

The bank will report its January EUA sales on Feb. 9. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Keiron Henderson)