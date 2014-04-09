LONDON, April 9 The European Investment Bank sold 19.75 million EU carbon permits in March, the bank said on Wednesday, raising 122.1 million euros ($168.4 million) to fund renewable energy as well as carbon capture and storage projects in Europe.

The Luxembourg-based bank sold the allowances via futures for December 2014 delivery, securing an average price of 6.18 euros per unit. All of the permits were sold via screen trades on exchanges ICE Futures Europe and EEX.

The EIB aims to sell 100 million permits by mid-April, the final tranche of a reserve of 300 million units, dubbed the NER300, which has been set aside to raise cash for projects to cut greenhouse gases.

The EIB said it had sold 89.75 million allowances since November 2013 at an average of 5.53 euros each, raising a total 496.8 million euros for project funding.

In the first tranche, the EIB sold 200 million permits in 10 months between December 2011 and September 2012, raising 1.5 billion euros.

The European Commission said the winners of the funding from the NER300's final tranche are to be announced in the first half of this year.

The EIB is expected to sell the final 10.25 million permits in the first half of April. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Szabo; editing by Jane Baird)