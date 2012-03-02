* EUAs seen at 15-20 eur/t by year-end if set-aside passed
* Higher price would raise profitability of nuclear, hydro
LONDON, March 2 The price of European
Union emissions permits could rally to double their current
value by the end of the year if a plan to withhold permits is
passed, Portuguese Espirito Santo Investment Bank said on
Friday.
This could raise power prices and the profitability of
nuclear and hydro plants, it said.
"There is a chance that the carbon price could rally
significantly ... That would be good news for Fortum, Verbund,
E.ON, RWE and Cez. It would be marginally positive for
Iberdrola, Centrica, International Power and GDF Suez, Endesa
and Gas Natural," the bank said in a research note.
The benchmark EUA contract was trading at around 9
euros ($12.00) a tonne on Friday.
A price of at least 15 to 20 euros could easily be reached
by year-end if the set-aside plan is approved in the next few
months, Lawson Steele, utilities analyst at the bank, told
Reuters.
The EU's emissions trading scheme (ETS) caps the emissions
of factories and power plants in the 27-nation bloc, forcing
them to buy carbon permits called EU Allowances (EUAs) to cover
their emissions output.
Earlier this week, EU politicians backed a proposal to
withhold an unspecified number of carbon permits from the ETS
from 2013, paving the way for the EU Commission to intervene in
the market to prop up low prices caused by over-supply and
eurozone economy concerns.
Before it can become law, the plan still needs approval from
the EU Parliament and governments. It also left open the
question of how many permits could be withheld, how and when it
would be done and whether it would be permanent or temporary
measure.
"The market is heading into a surplus of permits in excess
of 1.6 billion tonnes (about 900 million tonnes EUAs and 700
million tonnes U.N.-carbon credits)," the bank said, compared
with annual emissions of around 2 billion tonnes.
"Without outside help, the market will take until 2018 to
work off the excess, we estimate," it added.
A price rally would impact power markets. In markets where
coal is predominant, like Germany, a 1 euro change in the carbon
price would translate into a 0.96 euro per megawatt hour power
price - nearly a 1:1 ratio, the bank said.
"The German 2013 forward baseload price stands at 53
eur/MWh. In markets where gas is the more frequent price-setter,
like the UK and Spain, the impact is about 0.5:1," the bank
said.
This would make little difference to thermal generation as
the carbon cost is passed onto the power price, but it would
make a difference to nuclear and hydro plants, and to a lesser
extent wind.
"For those technologies, there are no additional costs and
all the revenue flows through the profit and loss account."
The bank estimates that a 5 euro change in the carbon price
would raise earnings per share by 10 to 15 percent for Fortum
and Verbund, by 7 to 10 percent for E.ON
, RWE and CEZ and by less than 5
percent for Iberdrola, GDF Suez, Centrica
, International Power, Endesa and Gas
Natural.