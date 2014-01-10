SAO PAULO Jan 10 Verified Carbon Standards
(VCS), the world's leading voluntary program to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, said its rules for carbon offset
projects will no longer allow projects that destroy potent
greenhouse gas HFC-23 to earn carbon credits, betting that
international efforts to regulate the gases will be successful.
The refrigerant industry introduced HFCs, or
hydrofluorocarbons, to replace CFCs, or chlorofluorocarbons,
which were banned because they damaged the Ozone Layer that
protects the Earth from excessive solar radiation.
Jerry Seager, chief program officer at the nonprofit VCS,
said in a note late on Thursday that the U.N.'s Montreal
Protocol is the appropriate mechanism for addressing HFC-23
emissions, despite the role that carbon markets have played
relating to the chemical.
VCS said it could consider whether market incentives should
be reconsidered in this area "should there be little progress
towards direct international regulation of HFC emissions over
the coming years."
Countries that are parties to the Montreal Protocol are
trying to reach an agreement to drastically reduce the use of
HFCs, heat-trapping gases that are thousands of times more
potent than carbon dioxide (CO2).
The United States and China announced a breakthrough
agreement last year to sharply reduce the use of HFCs, a goal
backed by the G-20, but countries came short of a more
comprehensive agreement during the U.N-backed talks in Thailand
last October.
Some developing countries, lead by India, were asking for
financial assistance to reduce the use of the powerful
heat-trapping gas.
The VCS said the decision is effective immediately. Projects
already registered remain eligible to generate carbon credits
until the end of their crediting periods.
Last month, the European Union reached a tentative deal to
limit the use of HFCs. Countries in the bloc will try to cut by
80 percent the amount of the gas by 2030.
The EU had already blocked the use on its carbon market of
credits generated by projects that destroy HFCs.
Those projects came under suspicion after green groups said
some plants, instead of adopting techniques to directly
eliminate HFCs in the industrial process, kept emitting the
gases only with the intention to implement projects that win
carbon credits by destroying them afterwards.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)