LONDON Jan 4 Benchmark U.N.-backed carbon
credits fell to fresh record lows on Wednesday, extending the
previous day's 8.5 percent drop as worries about a glut of
supply and slowing economic growth continued to strain demand.
The front-year U.N-issued carbon credits, called
Certified Emission Reductions, hit a record 3.79 euros a tonne
at 1638 GMT, down nearly 2 percent from the previous day's close
and a cent below the prior record set on Dec. 14, 2011.
CERs have lost some 70 percent of their value since last
June, depressed by concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will
sap demand for the credits at a time when there is a record
issuance of the U.N-backed units.
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)