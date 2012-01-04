LONDON Jan 4 Benchmark U.N.-backed carbon credits fell to fresh record lows on Wednesday, extending the previous day's 8.5 percent drop as worries about a glut of supply and slowing economic growth continued to strain demand.

The front-year U.N-issued carbon credits, called Certified Emission Reductions, hit a record 3.79 euros a tonne at 1638 GMT, down nearly 2 percent from the previous day's close and a cent below the prior record set on Dec. 14, 2011.

CERs have lost some 70 percent of their value since last June, depressed by concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will sap demand for the credits at a time when there is a record issuance of the U.N-backed units. (Reporting by Jeff Coelho, editing by Jane Baird)