By Jeff Coelho and Nina Chestney
LONDON, Nov 28 Climate negotiators meeting
in South Africa this week face fresh worries over saving the
planet from global warming now that a tonne of carbon trades at
the price of a pizza.
A European steel plant producing a tonne of steel pays as
little as $12 for the resulting carbon emissions, spelling
trouble for Europe's carbon emissions trading scheme, the
world's largest.
At those prices, there is little incentive for industry to
lower its carbon output, meaning one of Europe's major tools in
fighting climate change is broken.
Analysts say carbon prices would need to return to 2008
levels in order start making a difference. "Given current
commodities prices, we would need 20 euros a tonne to achieve a
significant emissions reduction," said Per Lekander, an analyst
at UBS.
"I look at the price in the morning and don't want to get
out of bed," said a London-based emissions trader.
London is the EU carbon market's hub, with traders, brokers,
power generators and project originators responsible for the
bulk of trade.
But with carbon prices down more than 50 percent since June,
some have decided to cut their losses and have left the market.
The EU Commission declined to comment on current carbon
prices when asked by Reuters but speaking in Brussels last
Thursday, Denmark's climate, energy and building minister Martin
Lidegaard acknowledged concern.
"Carbon prices are low because there is a crisis. This is a
serious problem that threatens stability for
investors," Lidegaard said, adding the Commission would be
looking at ways to support prices.
How Europe tackles that problem will be a hot theme in
Durban, South Africa, where negotiators from more than 190
nations are gathering for a two-week summit to map out a
successor to the Kyoto Protocol which expires next year.
Analysts say it is important to agree a future pact in order
to safeguard a 2010 goal of limiting global warming to below 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
times, a level viewed as a threshold for dangerous change.
"We want to see the CO2 price strengthened to give a clearer
signal for EU businesses to move to a low-carbon economy," UK
energy and climate change minister Chris Huhne told Reuters.
"That will come down to the EU economy recovering and making
sure we bring more ambition in terms of carbon reductions in the
EU," he said.
Britain and several other EU members states want to toughen
the bloc's climate goal, by increasing its 2020 target to cut
emissions to 30 percent from 20 percent against 1990 levels.
Yet the 27-nation bloc has said it won't move to a stricter
target unless other large emitters, like China and the United
States, follow suit, which looks unlikely at the climate talks.
Either way, moving the goal posts on a scheme that caps the
carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions on 11,000 power generators and
factories in 30 European countries will not be easy.
The EU carbon market, valued at $120 billion last year, has
been caught out badly by an excess in carbon permits and credits
which analysts expect to outpace demand until 2020.
And unless the EU toughens its climate goal or takes
intervention measures, carbon prices are likely to stay low
until the economy recovers.
The knock-on effects include hampered efforts to tackle
climate change and hobbled investment in low-carbon technology,
a sector many European governments are looking to for help in
creating jobs.
Shares in clean energy project developers, including
UK-based Camco International and Trading Emissions'
, are among those feeling the heat.
"Some of the weaker, independent project developers could
inevitably be affected at these price levels and it is likely
that some of these may not survive," said Paul Soffe, an
associate director at Ecosecurities, a clean energy project
developer owned by JP Morgan Chase.
Fears of economic recession have added to analysts'
pessimism in recent weeks, with Barclays Capital and Societe
Generale among those downgrading their forecasts for carbon.
Gone are the hopes, held just two years ago, of a trillion
dollar carbon market by 2020.
And despite schemes in Australia, New Zealand and
California, a globally-linked carbon market remains elusive,
especially after the United States last year failed to pass
legislation introducing a federal emissions trading scheme.
Some are looking beyond schemes or market intervention for
help as Nigel Brunel, a carbon trader from New Zealand, wrote
recently in the Reuters Global Carbon Forum: "Dear Lord - please
make the carbon market rally."
