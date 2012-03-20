* Says short-term upside limited
* Says EUAs unlikely to fall to 6 euros a tonne
LONDON, March 20 Societe Generale has lifted its
year-end price forecast for European Union carbon permits by 10
percent, citing an increased probability that the EU will agree
to withhold some of the carbon market's excess supply, the
French bank said.
SocGen analysts estimated benchmark December 2012 EU
Allowances (EUAs) would reach 11 euros ($14.57) a tonne by the
end of the year, up one euro from a previous estimate made in
mid-January, a bank research note said on Tuesday.
By 1040 GMT, the front-year EUA contract was
trading at 7.46 euros a tonne, down 4.2 percent from the
previous day's close.
The benchmark contract has been struggling to recover since
hitting a record low of 6.30 euros last December, as the euro
zone's fiscal crisis continues to sap demand at a time when
there is a glut of supply in the carbon market.
The oversupply of permits has prompted calls by European
Parliament and others to set aside a certain number of
allowances after 2013, a move which would help bolster the
carbon price.
The EU carbon market, the world's biggest, sets a cap on
more than 10,000 power and industrial plants across the
27-nation bloc, covering around half of the region's emissions
of carbon dioxide.
Yet analysts estimate the scheme to be oversupplied with
hundreds of millions of permits, largely because the financial
crisis since 2008 has choked demand for carbon permits.
Officials from the European Commission, the European
Parliament and EU governments will try to finalise an energy
savings law at a meeting on March 26, which will include
discussion on how to support carbon prices.
"The discussion on the set-aside could push prices up some
more, but it would take a strong collective decision by the
European Parliament and (EU) Member States, leading to volumes
of more than 1 billion EUAs being withheld," the note said.
"We think this unlikely," Societe Generale energy and carbon
analyst, Emmanuel Fages, wrote in the note, adding that a set
aside of 800 million EUAs is likely to be priced in the market.
Barring a strong recession or a new, adverse change in
regulation, the carbon price is unlikely to fall back to 6
euros, Fages said.
"At the same time, most of the 'good news' is probably
priced in and we think the short-term upside is limited," he
added.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Mark Potter)