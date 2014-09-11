By Meeyoung Cho
| SEOUL, Sept 11
SEOUL, Sept 11 A cap on carbon dioxide emissions
that South Korea expects to introduce as part of a carbon
trading scheme will be around 3 percent larger than previously
touted over the next three years, the government said on
Thursday.
Seoul has been under pressure from industry worried about
costs from plans to begin what will be the world's
second-biggest carbon emissions trading scheme from the start of
2015.
South Korea is one of the world's top 10 carbon producers,
so any steps it takes to curb emissions are key to global
efforts to combat greenhouse gases in the environment. It wants
to cut emissions in 2020 to 30 percent below business-as-usual
levels.
The government said on Thursday that it would distribute
1.687 billion tonnes of carbon-equivalent emission permits from
2015-17 as part of the trading scheme, more than the 1.64
billion that were previously expected.
The country's finance minister had said this month that the
government was looking in to measures to ease the impact on
industry of the carbon permit trading programme, the centrepiece
of its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
Under such cap-and-trade programmes, companies or countries
face a limit on carbon emissions. If they need to exceed their
quota, they can buy allowances from others.
"The additional initial allocation on a company-level of 52
million (permits) compared to the draft allocation published in
June softens the reduction target particularly for the building
and communication sectors but also provides relief for the power
sector," said Thomas Winklehner at emissions specialist Korea
Carbon.
Of the total permits, 1.598 billion will be distributed to
the 526 covered emitters before trading starts, with the
remaining 89 million dished out between 2015 and 2017, the
environment ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Firms must participate in the scheme if their emissions
exceeded 125,000 tonnes a year between 2011 and 2013 or if they
produced more than 25,000 tonnes from one site during that time,
the ministry statement noted. Those companies would account for
about 66 percent of the country's total emissions, the
government said.
The ministry added that heavy emitters such as power
generators, steel makers and petrochemical producers would
receive more permits.
A local steelmakers association said in a statement on
Thursday said that the scheme would cost its members over 1
trillion won ($965 million) over the next three years.
South Korea last week delayed a proposed tax on vehicle
carbon emissions by over five years to the end of 2020, amid
pressure from domestic and U.S. car makers who fear the levy
would curb sales.
(1 US dollar = 1,036.0000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Stian Reklev in Beijing; Editing by
Joseph Radford)