WASHINGTON Oct 10 The number of projects that
capture carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and
industrial facilities - seen as a crucial tool for coal-reliant
countries shifting toward a lower-emitting economy - is losing
momentum, dropping from 75 to 65 worldwide since 2012, according
to a new study released Thursday.
The Global CCS Institute, an Australian-funded research
group supporting the deployment of carbon capture and storage
technology worldwide, said in its annual survey that despite
four new large-scale projects coming online this year, the rate
of new projects entering the pipeline has slowed.
The institute's CEO Brad Page said while the number of
operational CCS plants increased 50 percent since 2012, no new
projects have been proposed outside of China - a worrying trend
that will keep the technology from playing a role in curbing
global emissions growth.
"Ongoing uncertainty about the timing, nature, extent and
durability of emissions reduction policies, as well as a lack of
sufficient incentives and funding support for more CCS projects,
are limiting investment in the technology," he said.
Since 2012, the number of large-scale CCS projects
identified by the institute fell to 65 from 75 but the number of
operational projects rose to 12 from eight.
With 20 projects in various stages of development, the
United States tops the list of countries in terms of CCS
development, followed by China, the world's largest emitter of
greenhouse gas emissions, which now has 12 projects.
But China is the only country in this year's report to have
projects in the "identify" phase of development in its pipeline,
indicating that replenishment of the project pipeline has
stalled elsewhere in the world.
"China is well positioned to influence the future success of
CCS," the report said, noting that the Chinese government
included CCS development in its latest five-year plan.
U.S. SPOTLIGHT
CCS may also get a policy boost in the United States in the
coming years. Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) proposed a new set of carbon emission performance
standards for future fossil fuel plants.
For a new coal-fired power plant to be built in the country,
it would need to install CCS technology to capture at least 60
percent of its emissions to achieve an emissions rate of 1,110
lbs of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour.
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy countered complaints by the
electric utility industry that CCS technology is unproven and
not ready for full-scale use when introducing the new rules on
Sept. 20.
Of the 12 CCS projects that are currently operational
worldwide, seven of those are located in North America, where
projects have focused on using carbon emissions from facilities
as part of a process of recovering oil from underground.
Two new projects that are slated to start operating in 2014
in Kemper County, Mississippi and Saskatchewan, Canada will
become the first coal-fired power plants with CCS technology
installed.
McCarthy had pointed to the Kemper project as an example of
a viable project to demonstrate that it is not too early for the
United States to require CCS for new power plants.
For CCS to be able to grow at the levels needed to achieve
emissions cuts that scientists said are needed to prevent
catastrophic climate change, the number of new proposals for
projects must increase sharply, the report said.
It said 70 per cent of the cumulative mass of captured CO2
will need to occur in non-OECD countries.
This year, three new projects were identified in Brazil and
Saudi Arabia - their first CCS projects - and one in China.
Meanwhile five projects were canceled, seven were put on hold
and one was downscaled, the report said.
The report said that since 2009, financial support for CCS
fell by more than $7 billion from earlier commitments.
While projects continue to get a financial boost from
revenue generated by the projects that recover oil with captured
carbon dioxide, more support is needed.
"An urgent policy response is required to ensure the
successful global large-scale demonstration of CCS in the next
five to 10 years," the report said.
