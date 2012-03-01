LONDON, March 1 Britain has started
allocating free European Union carbon permits to airlines taking
part in the bloc's emissions trading scheme, the Department of
Energy and Climate Change said on Thursday.
The airlines were given the EU aviation allowances (EUAAs),
because they have completed the required steps to open registry
accounts, DECC said in a statement.
"The UK will continue to issue allowances to those aircraft
operators that open their registry accounts," it said.
A DECC spokeswoman was not immediately available to say how
many permits have been handed out so far.
British Airways, part of the IAG group, is set to
receive around 18 percent of the UK's total allocation of nearly
57 million EUAAs to airlines this year, DECC said last October.
EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic are expected to
each be allocated more than 3 million EUAAs this year.
The EU emissions trading scheme covers around half of the
27-nation bloc's carbon dioxide emissions by including around
12,000 power and industrial plants. Airlines joined the scheme
this year.
All airlines using EU airports this year will receive around
183 million EUAAs for free, or 85 percent of the sector's
emissions cap in 2012. The rest, or 15 percent, will be sold via
auctions.
DECC has said it will auction 7 million EUAAs each year.