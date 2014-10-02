(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 2 In a milestone for the carbon
capture and storage (CCS) movement, SaskPower's Boundary Dam
power plant began making pipeline deliveries of liquid carbon
dioxide (CO2) on Wednesday.
Boundary Dam Unit #3 is the first grid-scale coal-fired
power plant in the world to be retrofitted with a CCS system.
It marks an important step forward for a technology that
policymakers have identified as essential to meeting climate
change targets but which has so far remained mostly theoretical.
"CCS is the only known technology that will enable us to
continue to use fossil fuels and also de-carbonise the energy
sector," the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said
in a statement hailing the launch.
Capture systems have already been deployed at three
industrial plants in the United States that produce hydrogen and
fertiliser, as well as at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant, a
lignite gasification facility just a few miles south of Boundary
But these projects produce relatively concentrated streams
of carbon dioxide (CO2), which are easier and less expensive to
capture.
By contrast, power plants such as Boundary Dam produce more
diluted carbon dioxide emissions, which are correspondingly more
expensive to process.
Carbon capture is also enormously energy-intensive. A
significant share of the electricity generated is actually used
within the plant to run the capture systems, which imposes a
heavy penalty on its energy efficiency.
The central challenge is how to cut capture costs so that
CCS can be deployed on a big enough scale to reduce global
emissions.
CUTTING COSTS
Boundary Dam Unit #3 is a relatively small power plant, and
retrofitting it with a CCS system has cost a lot of money.
SaskPower, which is owned by the Province of
Saskatchewan, has invested almost C$1.3 billion ($1.2 billion)
in the project since 2009. The capital investment includes a
contribution of C$240 million from the government of Canada to
help fund the demonstration project.
SaskPower was already committed to spending C$354 million to
extend the life of the 45-year old generating unit for a further
30 years.
So the capital cost of the CCS retrofit and associated
systems is therefore just under C$1 billion, which is expensive
for a plant that will supply just 110 megawatts to the grid.
Boundary Dam Unit #3 has cost much more than the U.S. $350
million typical for an advanced coal-fired plant of its size,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
First-of-a-kind (FOAK) systems are always expensive, but
widespread commercial deployment will depend on getting CCS
costs down by harnessing what is learned from such projects.
Policymakers and power industry executives will be watching
Boundary Dam closely to see what lessons can be learned and how
it can be done more cheaply in future.
"Experience from this plant will be critically important,"
the IEA observed. SaskPower claims its next carbon capture
project will cost 30 percent less because of what it learned
from Boundary Dam, but that remains an aspiration.
OIL RECOVERY
Saskatchewan has unique circumstances that make it
favourable for CCS, which will not be easy to replicate
elsewhere.
Boundary Dam is located in the city of Estevan, just 18
kilometres from the U.S. border, and lies in Williston Basin,
which is also home to booming oil production from the Bakken
shale and has always been an important source of lignite.
The province of Saskatchewan relies on coal to meet almost
50 percent of its power needs and has more than 300 years worth
of lignite reserves.
Emissions regulations introduced by Canada's federal
government in 2011 for new coal-fired power plants and those
that have reached the end of their useful life would have made
it impossible to continue using lignite at Boundary Dam Unit #3
following the retrofit.
"Replacing coal would be a challenge," SaskPower says. "The
loss of coal would not only cripple our ability to supply the
province with the power that our lives demand, but would also
have a severe economic impact on Estevan and Coronach as the
coal-fired plants in those communities would need to shut down."
Boundary Dam can offset some of its higher capital and
operating costs by selling some of the captured CO2 for
injection into depleted oil fields in southern Saskatchewan for
enhanced oil recovery (EOR).
The North Dakota Gasification Company has been selling CO2
from its Great Plains Synfuels Plant to enhance oil recovery at
Saskatchewan's Weyburn reservoir since 2000 and the nearby
Midale reservoir since 2005. More than 22 million tonnes of CO2
have been successfully injected underground since the turn of
the century.
In 2012, SaskPower concluded a long-term deal with Cenovus
Energy, operators of the Weyburn field, to supply
around 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year.
Other small quantities of CO2 will be injected nearly four
kilometres underground at a site near Boundary Dam as part of a
pilot programme called Aquistore to test CO2 storage in saline
aquifers.
In the short and medium term, utilising CO2 for EOR is
essential to improve the economics of any carbon capture and
storage project.
In the longer term, however, the construction costs must
come down substantially, and the CO2 must be captured using far
less energy, if the CCS to fulfil the hopes that policymakers
have placed in it.
