By Marcelo Teixeira
| SAO PAULO, April 15
SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil, looking to offset
the carbon emissions generated by construction, travel and other
activities related to hosting the 2014 Soccer World Cup, said on
Tuesday it wants holders of United Nations-backed carbon credits
to swap them for publicity during the games.
The World Cup begins June 12 and Brazil's Environment
Ministry said it has launched a program to convince owners of
credits to exchange them for publicity in official documents of
the event.
The country, which is spending 26 billion reais ($11.6
billion) to prepare for the world's top soccer tournament, has
no plans to buy offsets in the market, even if carbon prices are
at historical lows.
"We talked to some holders of credits and they were
receptive to the idea of donating the credits", said Eduardo
Valente, an official working with the program.
The government will accept only certified emission
reductions (CERs) from Brazil-based projects of the U.N.'s Clean
Development Mechanisms (CDMs).
Companies that decide to join the program will have to file
a request for voluntary cancellation of the CERs with the
executive board of the CDM.
Brazil and soccer's governing body Fifa are running
different projections for the World Cup's carbon footprint.
Fifa concentrates mostly on the traveling by staff and
spectators, prior and during the event.
The Brazilian government includes in its calculations all
the construction work, both for the stadiums and infrastructure
projects.
Both have pledged to offset the event's emissions, but Fifa
plans to buy the credits.
The World Cup next year will be staged by a record number of
12 cities at newly built stadiums in 11 Brazilian states plus
the federal district of Brasilia.
Teams, supporters and staff included in the organization
will be constantly moving around the cities, increasing carbon
dioxide emissions compared to previous events in smaller
countries with fewer stadiums.
Some of the venues are more than 5,000 kilometers apart.
Fifa's initial projection puts total emissions at over 2.7
million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).
Emissions in the previous Cup, in South Africa, stood at
around 1.7 million tonnes.
Brazil's government is to release its first estimate next
month.
Ernesto Cavasin, president of Brazil's Association of Carbon
Market Companies (Abemc), said the offsetting program is
positive, but insufficient.
"I didn't see much stimulus to reduce emissions during the
preparation", he said.
"Brazil should have pushed for green technologies on areas
such as lightning, waste management and energy, and it could use
credits from those projects to neutralize the Cup's emissions".
(Editing by David Gregorio)